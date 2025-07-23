How Bryan Danielson’s Wrestling Pain Shaped His Philosophy

Bryan Danielson has discovered a profound life philosophy through his years in the ring – one that challenges conventional wisdom about avoiding pain and discomfort. Speaking to The Sun Sport, Danielson explained how wrestling has taught him to embrace what many shy away from.

“I think one of the beautiful things about wrestling is that it’s unlike anything else when you’re out there actually wrestling and it hurts. We spend so much of our lives trying to avoid discomfort.”

This revelation came through hard-earned experience. Danielson admitted that his previous approach to life’s challenges was counterproductive. “I found that trying to avoid discomfort has led to many of the mistakes in my life,” he shared, reflecting on a decade-long journey of personal growth.

The transformation in his mindset became a cornerstone of both his wrestling and personal philosophy. Once he embraced this philosophy, managing both his professional and personal lives became so much simpler.

“I’ve really worked in the last 10 years not to try to avoid discomfort,” Danielson revealed. “Even when I’m wrestling, leaning into this discomfort and acknowledging what it is, and then you have the ability to move through it and make better decisions.”

Danielson’s philosophy was tested in dramatic fashion during his 2023 Forbidden Door match against Kazuchika Okada, when he suffered a broken arm with 10 minutes left in the bout. When the referee asked if he wanted to continue, his answer was immediate: “Yeah.”

This approach extends far beyond the wrestling ring. For Danielson, confronting uncomfortable situations head-on has led to improved decision-making and meaningful personal growth—lessons that continue to guide him as both a performer and individual.