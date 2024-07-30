Bryan Danielson Files Trademark For ‘YES! YES! YES! WWE Catchphrase

Bryan Danielson’s days as a WWE Superstar may be a thing of the past, but the American Dragon could be screaming YES! once again soon. A patent for “YES! YES! YES!” has been filed by Danielson, records from the U.S. Patent and Trading Office website reveal. The filing also includes an image of Danielson from his WWE days wearing a shirt with the phrase in question amid a sea of “YES!” signs.

The YES! Movement

Though originally part of a 2011-2012 heel turn for Bryan in which he’d over-celebrate every single win, “YES!” became a hit with fans. The single-word chant became as associated with Bryan as ‘What’ was with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and even broke outside the world of pro wrestling. The chant became a fixture of non-wrestling sporting events, in a testament to how popular the chant, and the man behind it, had become.

Danielson joined AEW in September 2021 and the YES! chant has followed Bryan to the All-Elite promotion. The chant can be heard in Bryan’s matches, and Danielson himself delivered the chant after a December 2023 episode of Collision, after (sarcastically) asking fans to definitely not record what he was going to do.

What’s to Come?

Danielson will have plenty of reasons to say “YES! YES! YES!” should he emerge victorious at AEW All In: London 2024. The August 25, event will see Danielson challenge AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Danielson earned the opportunity by winning the 2024 Owen Hart Men’s Tournament. Danielson recently shared that his current AEW deal will expire on August 1, but it has been reported that he will continue to make appearances for AEW past this expiration date.