NWA Star Slams ‘Lame’ AEW Over New National Title: ‘Pathetic!’

AEW has announced its newest championship, the AEW National Championship, with the inaugural champion set to be crowned at AEW Full Gear. This is the latest title to come to Tony Khan’s promotion, but the title is already facing criticism.

Taking to Facebook, NWA wrestler Bryan Idol slammed the title, pointing out that the NWA already has a National Champion in Mike Mondo. Idol went as far as to say that AEW was ‘lame’ for trying to, in his view, piggyback off the established NWA gold.

“This is the lamest thing in the history of wrestling. AEW and Tony Khan are trying to use the NWA National Championship as one of their belts and pretending as if we don’t currently have the originator and original champion Austin Idol and the current national champion Mike Mondo on the active NWA roster!”

Idol wasn’t finished there, as he claimed that the AEW National Title is retaliation for the NWA allegedly having the upper hand on the AEW in a current legal dispute. Idol slammed Tony Khan as a ‘Money Mark’ and summed up his views on AEW’s plans and the company’s President by calling them “Pathetic!”

“This is retaliation for AEW already currently losing a lawsuit to NWA over the use of intellectual property, so now they are trying to stir the pot by having Tony Khan’s Ricthe Rich announce this tonight. Khan, it’s bad enough you are clearly a money mark who bought his way into the business, but even worse that you would blatantly try to steal the legacy of another existing company because you perceive it to be something you can buy your way out of in court! Pathetic!”

Despite Idol’s objections, the first-ever AEW National Champion will be crowned at Full Gear on November 22, in a Casino Gauntlet Match. This match is part of a growing card that will also see the AEW World, Women’s World, and World Tag Team Championships on the line.

Tony Khan has confirmed that the title will be defended across multiple promotions, including Ring of Honor (ROH) and NJPW Strong. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the brand-new AEW National Championship.