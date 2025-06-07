Cash Wheeler’s Criminal Record Cleared Following 2023 Assault Charge

AEW star Cash Wheeler has had his 2023 criminal case officially expunged, according to a report from PWInsider. The ruling, filed by Florida courts on May 5, 2025, clears Wheeler’s legal record in full.

Wheeler, one half of the FTR tag team, was arrested in August 2023 and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm following an alleged road rage incident. The charge had remained an unresolved issue over the past two years.

This latest development brings the case to a definitive close. Internally, AEW talent reportedly showed consistent support for Wheeler during the legal process, with sources noting that many believed he had been wrongly accused.

The sentiment backstage was that Wheeler spent significant time and resources defending against a charge that colleagues did not believe reflected his character.