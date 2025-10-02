Chris Jericho Marks 35 Years in Wrestling, Says Career Isn’t Over

Chris Jericho is a bona fide legend in the wrestling world, and the Canadian star isn’t finished in the ring just yet. On X, Jericho revealed he recently marked 35 years since his very first match—a bout with Lance Storm in front of just 85 people. Looking back with gratitude, Jericho made it clear his career “AIN’T OVER YET!”

Crazy to think it’s been 35 years to the day of my VERY FIRST MATCH! I faced Lance Storm in Ponoka, Alberta, at the Ponoka Moose Hall, in front of about 85 people. I have had a wonderful, amazing, one-in-a-million career since then, and the good news is….IT AIN’T OVER YET! pic.twitter.com/5yZ0BYRA6g — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 2, 2025

In recent years, Jericho has been a cornerstone of AEW, where he became the company’s first-ever World Champion. Before joining All Elite Wrestling, he had a decorated run in WWE, where he was crowned the first Undisputed WWE Champion. With stints in WCW, ECW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor, the 54-year-old has built a career most wrestlers could only dream of.

Jericho’s insistence that he isn’t done will be bittersweet for some fans. At AEW events, “Please Retire” chants have been heard, with some feeling his time has passed. Jericho, however, isn’t fazed. Earlier this year, he even suggested turning the chants into merchandise.

Still, the multi-time World Champion has spoken about his eventual retirement. He’s confident he will know when it’s time to step away but maintains that, for now, he can still deliver the best match on any card.

Speculation continues to swirl about a possible WWE return, with many believing it would be a fitting place to close out his legendary career. Until that day comes, Jericho has no plans of slowing down, determined to keep giving his all inside the squared circle.