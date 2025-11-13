Chris Jericho Buries AEW Presentation Discussing Recent TNA Success

Chris Jericho has revealed his thoughts on TNA’s recent success.

Y2J invited The Hardy Boyz and The Dudleys to the latest episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast. The wrestling veterans were there to discuss their final encounter at the recent TNA Bound For Glory event.

During the talk, the former AEW Champion also commented on the TNA PPV being a huge success with over 6,000 fans in attendance. Chris Jericho claimed that the place looked like it had a ‘WWE-level crowd’ and suggested that it put AEW’s recent shows to shame:

“That crowd looked huge. It looked huge. It was like a WWE-level crowd. The place was packed. I was watching this and, not saying anything out of school here, But comparing it to watching Dynamite when they were at the ECW Arena, which looked like a Tony Condello taping — sorry, it did — TNA looked like the second biggest company in the world, and that was amazing. And the presentation was amazing.”

AEW has been struggling with ticket sales and TV ratings for a while, and some recent Dynamite tapings have drawn a crowd of less than 2,000. The company has even resorted to holding multiple TV tapings in a row at venues such as the famous 2300 Arena, presumably to reduce travel costs.

The prolonged absence of Chris Jericho from AEW TV makes these remarks even more intriguing. There have been rumblings of the Attitude Era star potentially returning to WWE when his current deal expires this year, and these latest comments are only expected to add fuel to the fire.