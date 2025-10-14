Chris Jericho’s 7th Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Cruise Announces 2026 Lineup With Jeff Hardy, Saraya & The Great Muta

Chris Jericho has announced the return of his popular Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea for a seventh voyage, titled “The Seventh Cruise of a Seventh Cruise”—a reference to Iron Maiden’s album “Seventh Son of a Seventh Son.” The wrestling-themed cruise will set sail November 7-11, 2026, aboard the Norwegian Jewel, departing from Miami and heading to Bimini, Bahamas.

The five-day event promises a unique blend of sports entertainment and vacation experiences. The lineup includes an impressive roster of wrestling talent, with VIP guests at sea including Jeff Hardy, Saraya, and The Great Muta. The Sovereign Sailors category features Pro Wrestling Nation stars Dave LaGreca, Nic Nemeth, and Bully Ray, while Elayna Black is named Sorceress of Sea and Brad Williams holds the title of Master of Mirth.

Prime Passengers include Ted DiBiase, Carlito, Shotzi Blackheart, Fred Ottman, Vampiro, Marcus Bagwell, The Blue Meanie, X-Pac, Wendi Richter, Madusa, Victoria Crawford, “Kid Chocolate” Mo Jabari, Indi Hartwell, Lacey Lane, Kacy Catanzaro, Richy Knight Jr., Sonny Onoo, Chris Van Vliet, and Gabby LaSpisa.

The Rock N Roll Party lineup features musical performances by FOZZY, The Iron Maidens, Quarantine, Guardians of the Jukebox, Downstait, Killer Dwarfs, The Violent Hour, Beasto Blanco, Peroxwhy?gen, Little Miss Nasty, Jeremy Would Let Me Drown, David Roy, and Dueling Pianos.

Comedy entertainment will be provided by Liner Laughs featuring April Macie, J.B. Ball, and Marcus Monroe. Live podcasts include “Talk Is Jericho,” “The Paranormal 60 with Dave Schrader,” and “Rulebreakin with Saraya.” Red Cup Geoff will serve as Mr. Mixologist, and Ted Irvine holds the position of Assistant Captain.

Paranormal Activities will feature Sarah Lemos (Medium) and Winifred Schrader (Tarot Card Readings).

Presale bookings come with exclusive perks. All cabins booked during presale will receive a photo opportunity with Chris Jericho for all cabin mates. The first 600 cabins to book will receive exclusive Chris Jericho trading cards, while the first 800 cabins secure a custom Slap Bracelet from Pro Wrestling Tees.

Additional talent and activities are expected to be announced. Interested fans can visit chrisjerichocruise.com for presale access and booking information.