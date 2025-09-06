Chris Jericho Directly Addresses WWE Return Rumors

Chris Jericho has commented on a potential WWE return.

The recent AEW absence of the former World Champion has given fuel to rumor mills, and there has been a lot of talk of Y2J potentially returning to the Endeavor-owned promotion once his deal with Tony Khan’s company expires.

Jericho himself was asked about the possibility directly during a recent interview with the Daily Mail at Halloween Horror Nights. The Man of 1,004 Holds first discussed how the inception of AEW is the best thing that could happen to the wrestling business:

“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between.”

For A Long While: Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho then explained that he wouldn’t be opposed to a WWE return somewhere down the line, but claimed that he won’t be leaving AEW anytime soon:

“I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting,”

Reports suggest Chris Jericho’s current deal expires sometime before the year ends. With his continued absence from AEW TV, it’s unlikely that speculations about his future will stop anytime soon.