Chris Jericho Reunites With Former WWE Best Friend Amid Return Rumors (Photo)

Chris Jericho reunited with his best friend at an interesting time.

The former AEW Champion attended tonight’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars ice hockey game from the Benchmark International arena in Tampa, Florida.

Though Jericho was not alone in this outing, and he was joined by none other than his former tag team partner and fellow Canadian Kevin Owens as seen in the Instagram photo he posted below:

Chris Jericho teamed with Kevin Owens during his List of Jericho era back in 2016-17. Their story eventually led to a match between the two at WrestleMania 33, which many still believe should have been the main event of the PPV that year.

The timing of this photo is notable, as Chris has taken a break from AEW TV in recent months. Despite no news of any injury, the former champion has not wrestled a match for the promotion since the Dynasty PPV back in April this year.

Coupled with the reports of his current deal with the company expiring at the end of the year and interest from WWE, this situation has led to fans speculating widely about Jericho’s wrestling future.

People believe that Y2J has done everything he could in Tony Khan’s promotion, and he is well-suited for a CM Punk-like return to WWE for one final run.

Whether or not it actually happens will be revealed in time, but it’s certain that the former WWE star is well aware of these talks, and he knew the effect this latest photo will have on the discourse about his future.