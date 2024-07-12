CJ Perry Gone From AEW, Removed From Company’s Roster

CJ Perry’s time as part of All Elite Wrestling has come to an end with the manager being pulled from the company’s official roster.

Speaking to USA TODAY Sports at the 2024 ESPY Awards, Perry said her “time with them has just finished.” Perry made her AEW debut at All Out 2023, coming to the aid of her then-husband Miro. Perry hasn’t appeared at all for AEW in 2024 and now her time with the company is up.

Removed From The AEW Roster

AEW’s roster website no longer has Perry in any of its various categories, confirming her exit from the company. Miro, who similarly has not appeared in any capacity for AEW in 2024, still has his profile on the website.

CJ Perry As A Manager

Unlike her WWE run as Lana, Perry never competed for AEW and instead worked solely as a manager. In the interview, Perry said she’s now eligible to join any wrestling promotion and hopes to continue being a manager.

“I’m really focused on finding talent and cultivating them and helping them become the best wrestler, champion possible. I guess you could say I want to be the Paul Heyman.”

When asked to compare WWE and AEW, Perry said that AEW is much more sport driven and she appreciates how the company means more high-profile jobs in wrestling. With that said, Perry also had plenty of praise for WWE, calling the company “the greatest franchise in the world.”