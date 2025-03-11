CJ Perry And Miro Renew Wedding Vows

CJ Perry (formerly Lana) and Miro have renewed their wedding vows.

The couple, who announced their separation in the winter of 2023, have reconciled and are back together. They told TMZ that they renewed their vows in a small church ceremony in Los Angeles.

This comes after a period of separation, during which Perry was released by AEW in April 2024, and Miro’s contract with the company expired earlier this year.

Perry and Miro, who initially married in July 2016, announced their separation in late 2023. However, they never legally filed for divorce and began reconnecting in June 2024.

Currently, both are free agents in the wrestling industry, with Perry having left AEW in April 2024 and Miro departing in February 2025.

Following his AEW release, Miro returned to in-ring competition last month, appearing at a Qatar Pro Wrestling event on February 22 in Doha, Qatar, where he faced Alberto Del Río.

While Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE has engaged in creative discussions regarding Miro, his potential return and contract status remain unclear.