Colt Cabana Discusses Bittersweet Producer Role In AEW

An a new episode of AEW Close Up, Colt Cabana opened up to Renee Paquette about the dual emotions he feels working as a backstage producer for All Elite Wrestling. While he still holds a deep love for performing, Cabana admitted that his new role allows him to leverage his decades of experience and remain fully immersed in the action.

“I like it. I do like it. The performer in me will always want to perform, so there is a little bit of heartbreakness going on,” Cabana admitted.

Despite the internal conflict, the former ROH star clarified that his producer role puts him right where he wants to be: actively building the match narrative.

“But as a producer, I’m in the trenches. And I like being in the trenches,” Cabana stated. He continued, expressing confidence in his extensive knowledge of the wrestling business. “I feel I know wrestling. I was and am so immersed in it for so many years now. I like that that knowledge can be used. I like to use that knowledge.”

Cabana, who is now over five years into his tenure with the company, finds a unique satisfaction in working directly with the production team during matches.

“Some people like different things about producing, I really like when I’m talking to the [production] truck and it’s like I’m almost in the middle of the match. You hear it takes three people, the wrestlers and the referee, but I feel like the fourth person. I really enjoy it. I enjoy it,” he revealed.

The 45-year-old wrestling veteran acknowledges that while he still competes on the independent circuit, his active in-ring career is likely in its final stages. However, his passion for performance remains. Cabana noted that performing in any capacity—be it comedy, podcasts, or his backstage production job—brings him a unique kind of joy.