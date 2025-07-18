Spoiler: AEW Star Seemingly Injured Wrestling First Match In Five Months At Collision Tapings

A potential injury at Collision tapings.

AEW started their Chicago residency with an Aragon Ballroom Dynamite taping on Wednesday. The company then taped Saturday’s episode of Collision on Thursday from the same place.

One of the matches on the show was a fatal four-way tag team encounter with the winners announced to be receiving a cash prize of $200,000. Big Bill & Bryan Keith, The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn), Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona), and CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush) were the teams competing in this bout.

Unfortunately for the Gunns, the match ended on a sour note with Colton seemingly suffering a knee injury during the bout. Photos that have surfaced from the taping show the second-generation wrestler being helped to the back by the medical staff:

Legit gonna cry. Colton is with medical and limping out of here. Really hope he’s okay. Gunns up forever ? #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/vQxozigBn0 — kelsey.? (@m4rvelgirl) July 18, 2025

Not a lot is known about the match or the circumstances involving the injury, so it’s hard to say if Colton is going to be missing any time.

The whole thing still comes at an unfortunate time, as this was The Gunns’ first match in five months. They last wrestled during the February 11 episode of Dynamite and had not been seen on TV since. A serious injury can set the brothers back once again, putting their future with the company in doubt.

Stay tuned for more updates on Colton’s health.