D-Von Dudley Explains Why He Wouldn’t End His Career In AEW

D-Von Dudley has explained why AEW was never on the table for his retirement match.

The wrestling legend recently had an interview with VideoGamer.com. He talked about things such as a bump from his career he would never want to take again, what’s next for him and more.

During the talk, the Attitude Era star was also asked if he always planned to end his career in a TNA ring. D-Von claimed that his goal was to retire in the right way and he didn’t have a specific promotion in mind for it. The former WWE star then claimed that he would not have done the retirement match for AEW:

“I would not have done it for AEW just because I don’t think AEW was ever a fit for the Dudleys. For other people probably, yes, but to me, not the Dudleys. I don’t know if I would’ve felt comfortable. There’s just certain things about the organization.”

The Dudley Boyz laced up their boots one final time for a match against the Hardy Boys at TNA’s Bound For Glory PPV earlier this month on October 12. After their loss, the duo of D-Von and Bully Ray handed over their boots to the Hardys, signalling the end of their legendary careers.

Explaining what he doesn’t like about AEW, Brother Devon said that he is not a fan of President Tony Khan letting other people run his company:

“I love the talent. I think the talent is great. There’s no question about that, but there’s a feeling that certain people in the organization that call the shots, I’m not a big fan of them. and Tony Khan lets that happen. So I don’t ever think that it would’ve ever been able to take place in AEW.”

Dudley reiterated that he doesn’t have a problem with the talent and he has many friends in AEW. Though he claimed that a lot people in the promotion feel frustrated over this issue. He just wishes that ‘certain people’ would not be calling the shots in the company and Tony Khan would take more control instead.