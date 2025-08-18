Danhausen Reportedly Requested AEW Not Pick Up His Option

A new report has provided an update on the contract status of AEW’s Danhausen, confirming he will remain with the company “well into 2026.” The extension was reportedly due to time he missed for injury and was “apparently against his wishes.”

According to Fightful Select, Danhausen’s original AEW contract was scheduled to expire on July 1, 2025. However, due to the time he was on the shelf with a torn pectoral muscle, his contract has been extended and will now run into 2026.

The report adds a significant layer to the story, noting that this extension was “apparently against his wishes.” According to the outlet, it was “believed he requested they didn’t pick up his option” and was ready to leave the company.

The AEW star’s reported desire to leave stems from a lack of consistent creative plans for his character. He has not appeared on AEW television since competing in a battle royal at the Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2023.

His last match under the company banner was for Ring of Honor in February 2024. He made a one-off surprise appearance at the most recent ROH Final Battle, but the report notes that there were no creative plans to follow up on the appearance. Despite his lack of usage on AEW or ROH programming, he has remained active on the independent circuit. With no current creative plans for him in AEW, it is expected he will continue to take independent bookings.