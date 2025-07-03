Top AEW Star Expected To Return ‘Imminently’

A top AEW star could be returning to the company soon, making his first appearance in 2025.

Former TNT Champion Darby Allin has not wrestled since last December. He was written off TV with an attack from Death Riders at the end of last year, in order to resume his training for the Mt. Everest climb.

Having completed the challenge successfully in May, the former TNT Champion is expected back in the promotion ‘imminently’ according to Fightful Select.

The officials had originally hoped that Darby could be back on TV in time to participate in the Owen Hart Tournament that concluded at Double or Nothing in May, but it obviously did not happen.

Though now the belief is that the Daredevil star will be back on TV soon. Sources said that he came out of the Everest climb ‘relatively unscathed’ and is in shape to compete if needed. So they would be shocked if Allin is not involved in the upcoming All In PPV in some capacity.

The high-flying star was originally believed to be the one poised to defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. It’s unknown if the plans have changed due to the delay in Allin’s Everest climb after getting hit by a bus.

AEW has announced a gauntlet match with the winner receiving a World title shot for All In. It would be the perfect place for Darby’s return if the company has plans for him to challenge for the world title.