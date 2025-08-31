Darby Allin, Tony Hawk
HomeNewsAEW
AEW

Darby Allin Building Public Skatepark In Georgia Hometown

by Thomas Lowson

Darby Allin’s next big adventure will see him remain on the ground as opposed to climbing Mt. Everest, as he’s planning on giving something special to the public. On the August 30 episode of AEW Collision, it was shared that Allin is planning to build a free skateprtk in McDonough, Georgia. The park has already received the backing of the Henry County Board of Commissioners, while technical assistance is being provided from the Skatepark Project.

Allin has launched a fundraiser with a goal set at $50,000 to get the park built. On the fundraiser page, Allin highlights how McDonough has been his home since 2017, and has seen that local kids have nowhere to skate. Currently, the nearest partk is 10 miles away in Hampton, making skating impossible for kids without sufficient transportation.

You can find out more about the planned park and Allin’s work, as well as donate, by clicking here.

Darby Allin Speaks After Climbing Mount Everest: ‘What A Ride’
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News