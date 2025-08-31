Darby Allin Building Public Skatepark In Georgia Hometown

Darby Allin’s next big adventure will see him remain on the ground as opposed to climbing Mt. Everest, as he’s planning on giving something special to the public. On the August 30 episode of AEW Collision, it was shared that Allin is planning to build a free skateprtk in McDonough, Georgia. The park has already received the backing of the Henry County Board of Commissioners, while technical assistance is being provided from the Skatepark Project.

After scaling Mount Everest in June 2025, Darby Allin is on a new mission: building a free public skatepark in McDonough, Georgia, his home since 2017.



Allin has launched a fundraiser with a goal set at $50,000 to get the park built. On the fundraiser page, Allin highlights how McDonough has been his home since 2017, and has seen that local kids have nowhere to skate. Currently, the nearest partk is 10 miles away in Hampton, making skating impossible for kids without sufficient transportation.

