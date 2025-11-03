Darby Allin & Tony Hawk Get Approval For Georgia Skate Park

Plans are moving forward for a new skate park coming to Henry County, Georgia, one that will be opened by AEW’s Darby Allin and skateboarding icon Tony Hawk. Appearing for 1FW, Allin confirmed that Henry County has given him a plot of land to open the park and explained why this project is so important to him.

“I moved here in 2019 and I realized the nearest skate park is 30 minutes away. This is crazy! Because honestly, I wouldn’t be here without skateboarding. I really mean that.”

The park will be created by Allin and Hawk’s nonprofit orgnization, The Skatepark Project. For Allin, this park will be a great benefit for the young people in the area.

“Skateboarding changes lives. To have something for the people growing up, you know it. Henry County is getting bigger and bigger and bigger. There needs to be more stuff for the kids to do. And a skatepark, man, that will help out alot.”

This past Thursday 1FW had another visit from @DarbyAllin who along with @tonyhawk and the @theskateparkproject will be bringing a brand new Skate Park to Heritage Park in Henry County, GA!



You can help by visiting https://t.co/TE0yzknInc and that’s FUN not FUND! pic.twitter.com/WBD6Sy884D — 1FW (@1FWrestling) November 3, 2025

Allin first announced plans for the skate park back in August, and at the time, launched a fundraiser with a targer of $50,000. For Allin, this project is about giving back to a community he has called home for several years, and provide something that can be enjoyed for generations to come.

You can find out more about the planned park and Allin’s work, as well as donate, by clicking here.