Dates Confirmed For AEW’s Multi-City 2026 Australia Tour

AEW will be returning to Australia for multiple events in February 2026, Tony Khan has confirmed. Speaking to Ned Balme of 9News Queensland, Khan confirmed that AEW will debut in Sydney on February 14, for the ‘AEW Grand Slam: Sydney’ special from the Qudos Bank Arena. One day later, AEW will host its untelevised ‘House Rules’ show from Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre.

One name especially excited for AEW’s return to Australia is reigning TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. Speaking to Balme, Fletcher reflected on his first live wrestling experience coming at the Qudos Bank Arena, a venue the Australian plans on competing in this coming February.

“The arena that I first saw professional wrestling in, I was sitting up in the nosebleeds. The cheapest tickets possible, literally about three rows from the back and I remember that night and just falling even more in love with it. So I think yeah, when I walk into that arena, it’s going to be such a crazy feeling. It’s going to feel very full circle.”

AEW debuted in Australia in February 2025 with the Grand Slam event. Though initially planned for Suncorp Stadium, the show instead took place at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland. Though the show had its share of issues, AEW is committed to bringing its brand of pro wrestling back to the country in 2026.