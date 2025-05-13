Dax Harwood Mocks ‘Cooked’ Generation of Wrestling Fans

The wrestling fandom of the modern-day is well and truly ‘cooked’ as far as FTR’s Dax Harwood is concerned. On X, Dax shared a clip of his match from the May 8, edition of AEW Collision against Daniel Garcia. Noting the times that the fans were firmly opposed to Harwood, the former Tag Team Champion argued that “this generation of wrestling fans is cooked.”

What did I ever do to deserve this from the AEW fans? Seriously. I’ve broken my body for you for 5 years & this is what I get? This generation of wrestling fans are cooked. pic.twitter.com/8Lppb8ey3M — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 13, 2025

Harwood and Cash Wheeler turned heel by attacking Cope at AEW Dynasty 2025, bringing an end to the popular Rated-FTR trio. Since then, the pair have picked up wins over teams including Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong, as well as Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang. Unfortunately for Harwood, it was Garcia who got the win in their singles encounter.

While FTR are now villains, there’s plenty of fans ready to cheer the highly-talented duo. As for those booing Dax and Cash, they will have to remain ‘cooked.’