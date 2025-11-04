Dustin Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes Misses Being A Heel, Doesn’t See Turn Happening

by Thomas Lowson

Dustin Rhodes knows what it’s like to be a face and a heel and is excited at the prospect of returning to the dark side. On X, Rhodes shared that he misses being a heel, adding that it’s been “so long.”

This post intrigued fans, many of whom were interested in a potential heel turn by the former TNT Champion. When asked if a heel turn is coming, Rhodes admitted that while he misses being a heel, he doesn’t see a turn happening.

Rhodes has been a babyface since arriving in AEW in 2019. Rhodes’ most recent heel turn came in May 2017 when he ended his tag team with R-Truth. As Goldust, Rhodes spent runs as both a heel and a babyface.

Whatever plans Rhodes may have coming up in AEW, they won’t play out until he is back in the ring. In August 2025, Rhodes underwent double knee replacement surgery, a serious operation that has kept him out of action ever since. Rhodes was written off TV with a brutal attack by Kyle Fletcher.

Despite this setback, Rhodes has plans to wrestle again and has even hinted at pursuing the Ring of Honor World Championship. Whether a title reign happens or not remains to be seen, but Rhodes would like one more run as a heel before he hangs up his boots.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

