Dustin Rhodes Recovering After Double Knee Replacement Surgery

Dustin Rhodes has shared a major update with fans, one that’ll keep the veteran out of the ring for the foreseeable future. In a video shared online, Rhodes shared that he has undergone double knee surgery.

This surgery has been a long-time coming for Rhodes, who recently lost the AEW TNT Championship. Rhodes had previously shared that both his knees were “destroyed” leaving surgery the only viable solution to reduce the pain he has been in.

Knees are both destroyed. I have to go under the knife August 21st. They can't actually fix the damage so we are getting 2 knee Replacements. Damn! #KeepSteppin



By the way…….This Is NOT THE END pic.twitter.com/TyhbZHXRBT — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 5, 2025

With such a lengthy career that has seen him work for WWE, AEW, TNA Wrestling, WCW, and beyond it’s hardly a surprise that Rhodes has been dealing with nagging injuries. Recovery from double knee replacement surgery can take up to six months to a year or even longer, depending on the individual’s situation.

Though Rhodes has a long journey to recovery ahead, he is confident that fans will see him in the ring again. We’re wishing Dustin all the best in his recovery.