Dustin Rhodes Update 2 Weeks After Double Knee Replacement

Dustin Rhodes has shared an update on his recovery journey just two weeks after undergoing a double knee replacement.

The wrestling veteran shared that he had been competing for the past five years with severely damaged knees, making his recent surgery a significant milestone in his career and personal life.

Today marks 2 wks since surgury. Don't really know how I was doing it these last 5 yrs. Knees were destroyed. Dressing off finally. I look forward to a slow and methodical rehab. Slow and steady. Thank yall for all of your support and prayers. God has it under control. ????… pic.twitter.com/z92o90p1xO — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 3, 2025

At the two-week mark, Rhodes posted post-surgery photos that highlight the extent of his procedure and the progress he has made so far. He noted that his dressings have now been removed, marking another step forward in his rehabilitation process.

Despite the challenges, Rhodes emphasized his commitment to a slow and steady recovery, understanding the importance of patience and proper healing.

Fans and fellow wrestlers have expressed their support as Rhodes continues his journey back to health, inspired by his resilience and determination to overcome adversity.