Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Debuts In AEW

Another former WWE superstar has made their debut in AEW. On the special “Title Tuesday” edition of AEW Dynamite on October 7, Lacey Lane, formerly known in WWE as Kayden Carter, made her surprise first appearance for the company. The former champion answered an open challenge from the reigning AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, immediately inserting herself into the championship picture in the AEW women’s division.

While Lane was ultimately unsuccessful in her bid to dethrone “The CEO” and capture the TBS Championship, her impressive performance made a strong statement. This was her first official match for All Elite Wrestling, though she has competed for the company’s sister promotion, Ring of Honor, since becoming a free agent. Lane and her long-time tag team partner, Katana Chance, were released from their WWE contracts earlier this year.

During their time in WWE, the duo was highly decorated, holding the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships for a lengthy 186-day reign. After being called up to the main roster, they also captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the company.

It’s unclear whether she has signed a full-time deal with AEW.

