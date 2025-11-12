Harley Cameron on Debut Match With Ex-WWE Star Scarlett: “I Was Instantly Hooked”

Harley Cameron has been finding her stride in the professional wrestling world lately but the beginning of her journey served as a way to indicate she would go on to achieve big things. Cameron’s debut in-ring effort came against former WWE star Scarlett and Cameron delved into this anecdote during an appearance on Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze.

Touching upon her first pro wrestling match against someone who has risen to be a notable star in their own right, Cameron said,

“I do remember my first match. It went 13 minutes, I don’t know how, and the feedback afterwards was pretty long. It was against Scarlett Bordeaux actually, at Wrestle Pro, run by Kevin and Pat.” “It was Scarlett’s first time back on the independent scene when they first left WWE, and she was a friend of mine.” “[she] did me a favour and said ‘I’m about to have my first match back on the independent scene, and I want it to be with you.’ It was very nice of her, obviously I was so excited, but terrified.” “I still remember, sometimes I like to watch it back to appreciate how far I’ve come, but also for a good laugh if you want to check it out you’ll see how green I was. If you think I’m green now, fuck guys, check it out.” “But that was my first start, and I remember it went 13 minutes, and I was instantly hooked. Then my second match of my life was on AEW Dark.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNyoFQ0l2HA

Harley Cameron and when she asked for help ahead of one of her biggest matches

Harley Cameron has had several notable matches since that Scarlett debut and the former had to look for some help ahead of a particularly big bout earlier in 2025. In February at AEW Grand Slam Australia, Cameron took on TBS champion Mercedes Mone and the build up to the Mone bout was intensive.

Cameron mentioned, during the same podcast interview referenced above, that several private sessions were had with her coaches amid constant brainstorming efforts regarding potential spots for the Mone matchup. The refinement processes were in the pursuit of being so thorough about everything that Cameron could take solace in the performance being representative of the best she was able to do.

Despite taking a loss against Ultimo Mone in the first quarter of the calendar year, it was clearly a big growth moment for Harley Cameron who is currently in pursuit of AEW women’s tag team gold along with tag partner Willow Nightingale.