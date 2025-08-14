AEW Tease Return Of Injured Star On Dynamite

One of AEW’s most popular stars who has been out of action for some time is on their way back to the ring, according to the August 13, Dynamite. During the second hour of the show, fans were treated to a video teaser confirming the return of three-time FTW Champion HOOK.

HOOK’s last AEW appearance came at Double or Nothing, where he teamed with Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata in the chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match. In June, HOOK shared that he had been recovering from a concussion and promised to be back soon.

While AEW hasn’t given an exact date, the return of HOOK has already excited fans of the cool, calucated wrestler. Whether it’s setting his sights on title gold, or rekindling past feuds, HOOK is expected to make an impact upon his return.



