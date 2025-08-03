Hurt Business Members Cedric Alexander And Shelton Benjamin To Reunite

Two members of the popular former WWE faction, The Hurt Business, are set to reunite for the first time in two years. United Pro Wrestling has announced that Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin will team up for one night only at their “Battleground in Gastonia” event on September 13th.

In an announcement on their Instagram page, UPW confirmed that the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions will reunite in their ring. The promotion noted that Cedric Alexander was originally targeting the UPW Heavyweight Championship, but is now “calling for a tag team war instead.” Their opponents have not yet been announced.

The reunion is a rare inter-promotional team-up between stars currently signed to two different major companies. Shelton Benjamin is currently in AEW, where he is a member of The Hurt Syndicate alongside Bobby Lashley and MVP. Cedric Alexander, meanwhile, recently made his debut for TNA Wrestling, making this a special attraction match for the independent event.

