The Hurt Syndicate Have Backstage Heat For Refusing To Put People Over (Report)

Hurt Syndicate reportedly has heat in AEW.

Rumors have been swirling around about the trio of Shelton Benjamin, MVP, and Bobby Lashley refusing to put over certain teams. Now, Fightful Select has provided an update on the same. MVP has stated in interviews multiple times that he wants the faction to create new stars, and according to the report, this has resulted in the group refusing to lose to teams they feel don’t need the win.

Specifically, JetSpeed and FTR are two teams MVP has made clear that the Hurt Syndicate doesn’t want to lose to. They faced JetSpeed in a triple threat at All In: Texas last month. They have yet to spar with FTR in the company, but there had been a pitch for the duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood to start a redemption story at All In. It’s unknown what the specific plans were, but the claim internally is that the faction said no to losing to FTR at both All In and Forbidden Door.

The teams they do seem to be open to dropping the titles to include Gates of Agony, The Outrunners, and Private Party. People within the locker room have pointed out that the Syndicate has already beaten all three of these teams. There was also a discussion about the trio being open to losing to Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay, but there wasn’t any extensive talk of the same due to Ospreay’s neck injury.

They haven’t heard anything specifically about Benjamin or Lashley, and MVP seems to be in the center of this controversy due to rubbing people the wrong way. The Hurt Syndicate manager also said to have made his dislike for Speedball Mike Bailey clear, though nobody knows any specific reason for the same.

There is also a belief that the pairing between The Hurt Syndicate and MJF was originally supposed to last longer, though there is said to be no heat between the two parties. Despite all these issues, there is no indication of the faction leaving the company and they have a number of years left on the deal.