Hurt Syndicate Responds To Reports of Backstage Heat In Hilarious Way

Reports came out yesterday suggesting that the Hurt Syndicate manager had heat backstage in AEW for being vocal about the team’s booking, specifically for refusing to lose to certain teams. One interesting note from the report claimed that the former WWE star was not a fan of Speedball Mike Bailey, and he had made his dislike for the former X-Division champion very clear.

The group responded to these talks with a hilarious social media video on Wednesday, which sees the trio of Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley and MVP running into Bailey. The interaction sees Mike first exchanging words with the Hurt Syndicate manager, before MVP instructs his teammates to curse Bailey out as well:

The Hurt Syndicate met Speedball Mike Bailey backstage



"Fuck you Speedball"



"Fuck you too MVP"pic.twitter.com/PDf5cAVR2O — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 7, 2025

Hurt Syndicate is scheduled to defend their AEW Tag Team Championship against the winners of the ongoing Eliminator tournament at the Forbidden Door PPV later this month. The two finalists of the tournament are FTR and the team of Brody King & Bandido collectively known as Brodido.

The reports suggested that the tag champions refused to put over FTR at both All In and Forbidden Door on account of the duo being an already established tag team. So we’ll have to see which team wins the tournament finals and how the company books the match if FTR ends up challenging for the title at the upcoming PPV.