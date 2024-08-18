Jack Perry Debuts New AEW TNT Title Design On 8/17 Episode of Collision

The AEW TNT Championship received a new look during the latest episode of AEW Collision, courtesy of reigning champion Jack Perry. The Scapegoat defeated Danny Orion in a non-title match during the show, spray-painted Orion’s face, and stuffed him inside a body bag after the match.

Perry then discarded his old TNT Championship belt into the bag and revealed a brand-new one. This redesign of the title has a worn, battle-hardened appearance, now featuring a darker shade and a spray-painted black finish with veiny leather detailing.

Jack Perry reveals his own TNT Title.



Jack Perry reveals his own TNT Title.

This is just the latest championship in AEW to receive a striking new look. Earlier this month, MJF changed the International Championship to introduce the American Championship. The new title oozes Americana with a red, white, and blue design and plates with the U.S of A prominently featured.

TNT Championship Designs

The AEW TNT Championship has undergone several design changes since its inception, with Cody Rhodes’ first design receiving criticism for not appearing finished. The completed version of the TNT Championship was unveiled in August 2020 under the reign of Brodie Lee. The title has also featured a white and green design held by the likes of Miro, and a purple and yellow design during the reign of Scorpio Sky.

What’s To Come?

Darby Allin is set to challenge Jack Perry for the TNT Championship in a coffin match at AEW All In 2024 in London, England. With intense animosity between these two rivals, fans can expect a brutally violent encounter in Wembley Stadium. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on Jack Perry as we inch closer to All In: London 2024.