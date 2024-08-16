JBL Praises AEW American Champion MJF As A True Hero of the U.S.

WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield has thrown his support behind AEW American Champion MJF, who he believes is the ideal figure to represent the United States. Recently, MJF took to Twitter to share his respect for JBL. In a response, JBL said the world is lucky to have MJF representing the good ol’ U.S. of A.

Proud to wholeheartedly support this True American Hero. The world is lucky to have MJF. https://t.co/crN7LVMzIM — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 15, 2024

Since capturing the AEW American Championship, MJF has fully embraced his role as a jingoistic heel, declaring the U.S. as the only country that matters. MJF took aim at Mexico ahead of his CMLL debut and called the United Kingdom a third-world country before competing for Rev Pro.

After winning the WWE United States Championship in 2006, JBL also became a pro-America heel and flaunted his patriotism in the face of his opponents. This angle would see JBL feud with then-World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio, who despite being from California, was seen as a representative of Mexican traditions. Mysterio defeated JBL on an episode of SmackDown to retire the Texan.

What’s next?

MJF is set to defend his AEW American Championship later this month against Will Ospreay at AEW All In: London 2024, in a rematch from their hour-long encounter from Dynamite 250. The winner will face PAC at AEW All Out 2024 two weeks after the Wembley show, as confirmed on this week’s Dynamite. AEW All In: London 2024 will take place on August 25, from Wembley Stadium. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest from MJF on the road to AEW’s biggest event of the year.