Jack Perry Returns At All Out, Attacks Young Bucks, Reunites With Luchasaurus

Jack Perry made a statement with his return to AEW programming at All Out by attacking his former allies The Young Bucks. In the show’s penultimate match, the Bucks failed to regain the AEW World Tag Team Titles in a four-team ladder match won by reigning champions Brodido.

After the match, the Bucks were frustrated in the ring when Perry appeared. Despite their former partnership, Perry attacked both men, but was quickly overwhelmed. Just as it appeared that Perry would be hit with a V-Trigger, the lights went down and a video aired on the screen showing somebody being resurrected.

LOUDEST POP OF THE NIGHT!



THE JURASSIC EXPRESS ARE BACK ?

JUNGLE BOY JACK PERRY x LUCHASAURUS#AEW | #AEWAllOut2025 | #AEWAllOut

This video was hyping up the return of Luchasaurus, who has seemingly ditched his time as Killswitch/Killshot. He fended off the Young Bucks and the duo once known as Jurassic Express hugged in the ring.

It appears that Perry was the one who had warned the Bucks furing a recent episode of Being The Elite. With Perry back and on the same page as Luchasaurus, this reunion could prove disastrous for the former AEW EVPs.