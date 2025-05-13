Jake Roberts Undergoes Heart Surgery

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has had more than his fair share of health issues and now the WWE Hall of Famer is recovering from major surgery. On Instagram, Jake’s wife Cheryl revealed that Jake had heart ablation surgery on May 13, and asked fans to send prayers, good vibes, and well wishes. Cheryl shared a photo of a smile Jake before he went under the knife.

“Jake’s going in for heart ablation surgery this morning. Calling all prayers warriors ?? good vibes, and well wishes are welcomed & appreciated.”

Jake has faced several health issues over his life, including ones far extending the expected bumps and setbacks of being in the ring. For years, Jake battled with substance abuse and in 2014, was diagnosed with double pneumonia. Shortly after, Jake was raced to hospital after a cancerous tumor was found on his knee.

Despite his personal demons and health issues, Jake has fought back and is proud to be living a clean, sober life. Today, the idea of drinking disgusts the wrestling legend who is among those saved by the tireless work of Diamond Dallas Page.

We here at SEScoops are wishing Jake the absolute best on his surgery and his recovery.