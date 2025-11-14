Jamie Hayter Provides Injury Update After Brutal Blood & Guts Match

The fifth installment of AEW’s Blood & Guts special took place on November 12, 2025, in Greensboro, North Carolina, and made history by featuring the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts match.

The 12-woman match saw the team of Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Thekla, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and Mercedes Moné defeat the team of Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, and Mina Shirakawa.

The match was a brutal affair, and coming out of it, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Jamie Hayter got banged up. The report indicated that Hayter may have chipped several teeth during the contest.

The day after the historic match, Hayter participated in a Highspots Sign-it-Live session and provided an update on her physical condition. “I’m pretty sore. I’m not gonna lie… I’m all bruised up and stuff, but you know what? It’s alright.”

Despite the soreness, Hayter is not expected to miss any time. She is currently advertised for the upcoming AEW Full Gear event, which takes place on Saturday, November 22, in Newark, New Jersey. She hasn’t been booked for a match at the event.