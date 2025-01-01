Jeff Jarrett Signs Final In-Ring Contract, Sets Sights on AEW Gold

Jeff Jarrett made a huge announcement about his future during this week’s AEW Dynamite, the promotion’s annual Fight For The Fallen event.

In a backstage segment with his wife Karen by his side, the Jarretts spoke about this being a difficult decision, but the pair remain “unbreakable.” Transitioning to the ring, Jeff wished the fans in North Carolina a “slappy new year,” and reflected on the many highlights of his legendary career. Along the way, Jarrett acknowledged launching TNA Wrestling in 2002, though did so without naming the promotion.

Holding up his boots, Jarrett asked fans if they wanted to see him ride off into the sunset, which the audience was vehemently against. Jarrett said he isn’t ready to step away just yet either, but that he has signed his final contract as an active professional wrestler.

Jarrett shared his aspirations of capturing gold one more time, he made it clear that he isn’t aiming for a trios title. Instead, Jarrett is setting his sights on a much higher title, the AEW World Championship and declared himself for the Casino Gauntlet Match on the January 8 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Jeff Jarrett, as the legend is preparing to say goodbye to the ring, though not before he wins some gold.