Jim Ross Re-Signs with AEW, Addresses Potential WWE Return

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has officially confirmed that he has signed a new one-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The announcement came during a recent episode of his popular podcast, “Grilling JR,” where Ross addressed ongoing rumors about his future in the wrestling industry and put to rest any speculation about a potential return to WWE.

JR Remains All Elite

Ross, who has been a staple of AEW’s broadcast team since the company’s inception, expressed his excitement about continuing his journey with AEW.

“I’m happy to let everyone know that I’ve signed a new one-year deal with AEW,” Ross said. “I love working with Tony Khan and the entire AEW team. The environment here is positive, creative, and I feel valued. That’s all you can ask for at this stage of my career.”

Potential WWE Return

Addressing the persistent rumors about a possible WWE comeback, Ross was candid:

“There’s always going to be talk about WWE, but I’m not interested in going back. I’ve got nothing but respect for the people there, but my home is with AEW now. I’m having fun, I’m challenged, and I’m working with some of the best young talent in the business.”

Gratitude

Ross also took a moment to thank the fans for their continued support.

“The fans have been incredible to me, both in AEW and throughout my career. I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep doing what I love, and I’m looking forward to another great year with AEW.”

With this new contract, Jim Ross will remain a key voice on AEW programming, continuing to lend his expertise and legendary commentary to the company’s weekly shows and pay-per-view events.