Jim Ross Returning to AEW Commentary at All In: Texas

Jim Ross, considered by many to be the voice of pro wrestling, is making a dramatic comeback to AEW’s commentary team at the All In event in Texas. JR shared the news on his latest Grilling JR podcast, where Ross humorously admitted to a mix-up with his dates but confirmed his presence at the much-anticipated event.

“I just got the dates, you know, screwed up. That’s my fault… But nonetheless, yeah, I’ll be there,” he said.

Fans can also look forward to a unique photo opportunity with Ross at the Starrcast wrestling convention, thanks to AEW bringing one of their announce desks.

“It’s a nice keepsake. It’s good, it’s unique, and it’ll be a photo op that a lot of folks have never had before. So I’m excited about that opportunity,” Ross commented about the photo session at Starrcast.

Main Event: Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

The main event at All In will showcase Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Owen Hart tournament winner Adam Page at Globe Life Field, marking a historic moment as AEW’s first-ever stadium show in the US.