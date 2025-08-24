Ex-WWE GM Appears At AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door has seen the two promotions collide for an epic show emenating from the O2 Arena in London, England. Not only has the shown seen the very best of both companies, but a former WWE General Manager has also made his presence felt.

In a video package, Nigel McGuinness is seen roaming the streets of London ahead of his title match against Zack Sabre. Jr. McGuinness meets up with former WWE NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and the pair discuss strategy over a game of chess.

Saint is a smart choice for McGuinness to take pointers from. Considered one of the greatest wrestlers in British wrestling history, Saint held the World Lightweight Championship a record ten times. A former British and European Lightweight champion, Saint was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Hall of Fame last year.

From 2018-2022, Saint served as the WWE NXT UK GM, a brand that McGuinness also was a part of. Whether Saint’s appearance was a one-off for the crowd in London, or perhaps the start of something more, his Forbidden Door role was a treat for fans of the British icon.