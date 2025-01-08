Jojo Offerman Expected To Do More With AEW

JoJo Offerman’s recent appearance in AEW has sparked speculation about her future with the promotion, and it might not be the last time fans see her there.

The former WWE ring announcer performed introductions for a dark match ahead of the January 4 episode of AEW Collision. According to Fightful Select, sources within AEW have indicated that Offerman is expected to do more with the company, though specific details or a timeline have not been disclosed.

Offerman previously worked for WWE as a ring announcer and interviewer. Longtime fans may also recall her brief stint as an in-ring competitor, including her appearance at WWE Survivor Series in 2013. However, Fightful has not reported any indications of her interest in returning to wrestling.

Beyond her work in WWE, Offerman gained notoriety as a main cast member on the first season of Total Divas and continued to make guest appearances on the reality show. She also pursued a career as a singer. In 2021, Offerman chose to leave WWE after five years of consistent work as a ring announcer.

With her recent AEW appearance, fans are left wondering what the next chapter holds for JoJo Offerman in the wrestling world.