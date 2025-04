As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Josh Alexander was revealed as the Wild Card in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The former TNA star wrestled Hangman Page on the show. AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that Alexander is All Elite, as seen below.

JOSH ALEXANDER IS THE WILD CARD! He faces Hangman Adam Page RIGHT NOW in the #OwenHartCup!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@Walking_Weapon | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/EERjFcgFk9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2025