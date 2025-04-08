Will Ospreay Eyes Josh Alexander Rematch in AEW

Will Ospreay is open to rekindling his rivalry with Josh Alexander—this time on an AEW stage.

The two are tied 1-1 from their previous encounters in TNA Wrestling, with matches taking place in 2023 and 2024. With Alexander now a free agent, speculation has emerged about his potential involvement in AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Ospreay said he’s unsure whether Alexander has signed with AEW, but praised the former TNA World Champion.

“It’s not been confirmed that he’s signed anything yet,” Ospreay said. “But I mean, look, I had two epic matches with him in TNA… When we wrestled that first time, I had no problem telling him, like, I didn’t really know much about him, but I was a fan the moment, like, that first five minutes I started wrestling with him.”

Ospreay noted their rematch ended with Alexander getting the win, and said he’d love to settle the score—potentially in the tournament finals. While not confirming Alexander’s AEW status, Ospreay remains hopeful.

The mystery wildcard entrant in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament is set to face Hangman Page in the first round. Ospreay, on the opposite side of the bracket, has already advanced to the semifinals after defeating Kevin Knight.

The tournament finals are scheduled for AEW’s Double or Nothing in May, with the winner earning an AEW World Championship shot at All In Texas.

Ospreay also named NJPW’s Gabe Kidd as another possible wildcard pick.

Alexander became a free agent in February following the end of his TNA contract. He recently appeared for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and is scheduled for another appearance in May.