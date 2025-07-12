Josh Mathews Appears On AEW All In Zero Hour Pre-Show

Former WWE and TNA Wrestling personality Josh Mathews has officially made his on-screen debut for AEW. Mathews appeared as part of the panel on the All In: Texas Zero Hour pre-show.

During the live pre-show, host Renee Paquette welcomed Mathews to the panel, which also included Paul Wight, Jeff Jarrett, and RJ City. After giving some thoughts on the card for today’s event, Mathews introduced a pre-recorded interview segment that he conducted with the team of Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland.

It was first reported by PWInsider in May that Mathews had been working backstage for both AEW and Ring of Honor. Mathews later confirmed his role, stating he was shadowing AEW’s Vice President of Post-Production, Mike Mansury, and assisting with ROH tapings. Prior to joining AEW, Mathews had a long career as an announcer and interviewer in WWE and later worked in both on-screen and backstage roles for TNA Wrestling, departing that company in February 2025.

The interview segment Mathews hosted was with two men in one of the biggest matches at All In. Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are set to face The Young Bucks in a match with major implications. According to the official stipulations, if Ospreay and Strickland lose, they cannot challenge for the AEW World Championship for one year. However, if they win the match, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will be stripped of their titles as Executive Vice Presidents of AEW.