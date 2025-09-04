Watch: What Happened With Kenny Omega After 2300 Arena Dynamite Went Off Air

Kenny Omega was potentially written off TV after Dynamite.

This week’s episode of the Wednesday night show, coming live from the 2300 Arena, featured an 8-man tag team match in the main event. The Cleaner teamed up with “Hangman” Adam Page & JetSpeed to take on the Don Callis Family & Young Bucks in this bout.

After a chaotic fight, the heels won the match. The ending saw Kyle Fletcher delivering a brainbuster on Kevin Knight to get the pin for his team.

Things didn’t end there, however, as the heels continued beating their opponents. Page was put through an open chair by Fletcher after which Omega covered his friend to save him from further damage.

What Happened After Dynamite

A table was set up outside for the current AEW Champion, but Kenny Omega interfered in these plans. The former NJPW star tried to fight off the heels on his own but the numbers proved too much. Kenny was then put through the table outside, originally intended for Hangman.

The show went off air with the medics checking on the former AEW champion. The company later posted a video of Omega being stretchered off after the broadcast ended as the fans cheered him on.

Kenny is reported to still be dealing with the effects of his diverticulitis diagnosis, and he is said to be in a lot of pain. It’s possible that this angle was done to write Omega off for recovery following his brutal steel cage match at Forbidden Door.