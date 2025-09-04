Kenny Omega Clarifies Absence from AEW All Out, Addresses Medical Situation

Kenny Omega has directly addressed speculation surrounding his absence from AEW All Out, revealing that his time away involves planned medical treatment rather than impromptu personal time.

The former AEW World Champion took to social media to respond to reports suggesting he was simply taking time off. “Specialized hospital visits and work that had been planned for a year, but sure, let’s bait the trolls,” Omega wrote, clarifying the nature of his absence.

Omega expressed frustration with how his situation has been portrayed in wrestling media, specifically calling out misleading headlines. “Don’t be misleading with headlines, please and thank you,” he stated, directly addressing wrestling news outlets.

Time off?



Specialized hospital visits and work that had been planned for a year, but sure, let’s bait the trolls.



I’m just trying to improve what I can and represent the company in a positive way while not performing.



Don’t be misleading with headlines, please and thank… https://t.co/H0Ddcy0ye8 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 4, 2025

The Canadian wrestler emphasized his commitment to AEW during his recovery period, explaining his approach to representing the company while unable to perform. “I’m just trying to improve what I can and represent the company in a positive way while not performing,” Omega said.

This marks Omega’s first public comments regarding his extended absence from AEW programming.