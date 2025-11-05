Kenny Omega Names Hangman Page As The “Ace” Of AEW

In a fascinating conversation between two of the most influential wrestlers of their generation, AEW star Kenny Omega has officially named who he believes is the true “Ace” of AEW. The “Best Bout Machine” sat down with NJPW President and legend Hiroshi Tanahashi for a new interview series on NJPW World, which is chronicling Tanahashi’s road to his retirement at Wrestle Kingdom 20.

During the interview, Tanahashi, the long-time “Ace” of New Japan, posed the simple question to Omega: “So who do you think is the Ace of AEW?”

Omega, a former AEW World Champion and one of the company’s founders, immediately dismissed the idea that the title belonged to him, instead giving the honor to his former tag team partner and the current AEW World Champion, “Hangman” Adam Page.

Tanahashi: “So who do you think is the Ace of AEW?”

Omega: “Right now…”

Tanahashi: “Kenny.”

Omega: “No! Definitely not me. I’d say Hangman.”

Omega then elaborated on his choice, praising Page’s versatility and character (H/T to Fightful). “He’s a great guy, and he can wrestle all kinds of styles. AEW is an American company, but we showcase a lot of different styles. There’s some lucha, some Strong Style, deathmatch as well. Hangman’s deathmatches have been scary. But he’s been able to work that style. He can handle anything, and he’s a genuinely great guy. He was my first tag partner in AEW. It’s all in the heart.”