Kenny Omega Breaks His Silence On Andrade Situation

Kenny Omega has commented on the Andrade situation.

The former AEW Champion recently had an interview with Shak Wrestling. He talked about things such as how a WWE star saved his wrestling career unknowingly, his health & retirement plans and more.

During the talk, he was also asked about the situation with Andrade. Kenny expressed the hope that everything will work out for the former WWE star, and said that he will have the same amount of motivation when he is allowed back on TV:

“To see him back in AEW was a happy moment for me. I felt that he really wanted to be there and do well. Now that he’s been sidelined for a little bit, I can imagine that when he comes back, he’ll have the same amount of motivation. I think everything will be alright. When things happen, whether it be injury or otherwise, you have to pivot. The show must go on. That’s the way it is. That’s the nature of the beast. That’s professional wrestling.”

Andrade had made a surprise return to AEW TV during the October 1 Dynamite, only days after his WWE release. He attacked Kenny Omega in a segment which seemed to set up a match between the two for the WrestleDream PPV.

WWE then sent a cease-and-desist letter to AEW, believing the former NXT Champion to be bound by a year long non-compete clause. The 36-year-old has not made an appearance for the Tony Khan promotion since.