Kenny Omega Reportedly Taking Time Off From AEW

Following his grueling championship match at this past weekend’s AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view, Kenny Omega is reportedly expected to take some time off from the company. The former world champion was absent from this week’s television tapings.

According to a report from Fightful Select, AEW sources have confirmed that Omega is expected to be off television for at least a stretch. It is currently unclear whether his time off will be a complete break from programming or if he will make sporadic appearances. On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Omega’s former manager, Don Callis, repeatedly referred to him as “dead” after his loss at the pay-per-view.

Omega’s expected absence comes just a few months after his return from a career-threatening battle with diverticulitis that sidelined him for most of early 2025. Since his return, he has competed in ten matches, culminating in a 30-minute war with Kazuchika Okada at All In, where the AEW International and Continental Championships were unified.

Omega joins a growing list of top AEW stars who are currently on hiatus. As has been previously reported, Adam Cole is out indefinitely with concussion issues, Will Ospreay is taking time off to heal from injuries, and Samoa Joe has begun a brief absence to handle promotional work for his television series.