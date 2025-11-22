Kenny Omega Reveals Ideal Scenario For Retirement

Kenny Omega has revealed his ideal retirement scenario.

The Cleaner recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri to promote the upcoming Full Gear PPV. Among other things, he was asked about his health.

The AEW star mentioned that he still has bad days, but he has learned to manage his health better since he was first diagnosed with diverticulitis. His goal is to continue performing without making the fans constantly worried about his health.

The discussion led to the question about potential retirement and what he would like it to look like whenever the time comes. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion explained that he isn’t rushing to it, but he also doesn’t plan to continue performing until the wheels fall off:

“I would like to be in a situation where I left the ring not having any regrets and not feeling embarrassed or that I tarnished my own reputation. I would like to leave when I have some semblance of athleticism left in my body. I don’t want to completely work until the wheels fall off and that the person who leaves wrestling is one that barely resembles the Kenny Omega of old.”

That Would Make Me The Happiest: Kenny Omega

Elsewhere in the interview, Kenny Omega was asked about AJ Styles announcing his retirement for 2026. The former NJPW star recalled how a match with The Phenomenal One had helped him regain his passion for wrestling after leaving WWE Development in 2006 and it saved his career.

Though the Elite member himself is not in favor of declaring a timetable for his own retirement. Omega explained that the best-case scenario for him would be for enough talents to step up. So that he can fade away into retirement without people realizing that he was gone:

“I’ve been thinking a lot about when that timing would be. One important thing for me, too, is that when I finally do leave, whenever that may be, this might sound odd, but I don’t want people to be sad. In fact, the best-case scenario for me would be that they don’t realize I’m gone at all. I would love to have the peace of mind that the company has built enough stars so that their star is shining bright enough to distract from me stepping away from the scene. That would make me the most happy,”

Apart from this, Kenny Omega also discussed the situation with Andrade being pulled from AEW TV after his return to the company due to his WWE non-compete. You can check out his remarks here.