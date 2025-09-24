Kenny Omega Throws Shade at WWE Legends Over Saudi Arabia Events

AEW star Kenny Omega stirred the pot on social media today with a post that appears to take a shot at wrestling legends who have chosen to participate in WWE’s Saudi Arabia events. In his tweet, Omega wrote:

“Another day and another ‘legend’ doing the splits on it for the yearly TKO gift basket… ?”

Another day and another “legend” doing the splits on it for the yearly TKO gift basket… ? — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 24, 2025

While Omega doesn’t name names, the message is clear. “Doing the splits on it” is a not-so-subtle jab at veteran wrestlers who, in Omega’s view, are eagerly taking lucrative offers — represented by the “TKO gift basket” — to perform at high-profile Saudi shows promoted by WWE’s owners, TKO Group Holdings.

The comment reignites conversation around sports washing, a term used for the Saudi government’s use of major entertainment events to improve its global image amid ongoing human rights criticisms. WWE has faced regular criticism for its partnership with Saudi Arabia, and Omega has previously spoken out against the practice.

This latest shot underscores the ongoing tension between AEW and WWE.

