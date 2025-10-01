Kevin Kelly & Tate Twins Lose AEW Appeal, Case Stays in Arbitration

Kevin Kelly and the Tate Twins have hit a serious roadblock in their legal battle with AEW. This week, The 11th Circuit Court dismissed their appeal to overturn a ruling that forced their case into private arbitration. This ruling seemingly closes the door on any chance of a public trial.

The lawsuit, first filed in August 2024, accused AEW, Tony Khan, and commentator Ian Riccaboni of breach of contract and defamation. The appeals court upheld Judge Harvey Schlesinger’s prior decision, citing a “classic delegation provision” in AEW’s talent contracts. With the appeal denied, the case will stay behind closed doors in arbitration, away from the fans and media scrutiny.

11th Circuit dismisses the appeal brought by Kevin Kelly, Brandon & Brent Tate, who sought review of the district court order that sent their case to arbitration.



The appellate judges ruled that because the case was stayed and is not dismissed, they can't review the decision. pic.twitter.com/JtP8MIYnvg — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) October 1, 2025

Kevin Kelly claimed he was wrongfully branded a QAnon supporter by Riccaboni after posting about The Sound of Freedom, and that the controversy ultimately cost him his AEW job. Meanwhile, the Tate Twins alleged Tony Khan damaged their reputations by questioning their professionalism following their April 2024 release. Khan claimed that the pair had missed dates for AEW.

With the matter to be handled through arbitration, it remains to be seen what kind of decision both sides come to. Nevertheless, fans shouldn’t expect a public spectacle in this matter now that this appeal by the plaintiffs has been rejected.